Home / Indore / Dhar: Illicit liquor worth Rs 6L, vehicle seized

Dhar: Illicit liquor worth Rs 6L, vehicle seized

FP News Service | Updated on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A person carrying liquor worth Rs 6 lakh was arrested by sleuths of the Excise Department near Parvat Pura area near Tirla village in Dhar district.

According to information received from assistant excise commissioner Yashwant Dhanora, on the basis of a tip-off about a person smuggling illicit liquor in the area, five circle teams of excise dept raided a car.

The accused, who has been identified as Mahesh, was found to be carrying a large amount of liquor in his car when his vehicle was searched. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 09:32 PM IST