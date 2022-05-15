Dhar: Six arrested for attack on police team

DHAR (Madhya Pradesh): Six people have been arrested for attacking a police team that was searching for a missing woman in a Dhar village.

Three policemen were injured in the incident that took place in Kharaywadi village under Tirla police station, some 35 km from the district headquarters on Saturday, Dhar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

As soon as police got information about the attack additional SP Devendra Patidar along with an additional police force from nearby police stations reached the spot and arrested the accused.

According to the information, Sangeeta, daughter of Gulab, resident of village Chikalya, was missing for a few days. Gulla had expressed doubts about Sugga, a resident of village Kharbari, being the person responsible for his daughter going missing.

As soon as the police team were about to leave the village along with the missing person people started to protest and the police decided to leave the spot when Suga and associates suddenly attacked them.

While exiting the village, the accused Suga Adivasi and his family members attacked the police team.

Two injured policemen are constables Prakash Bhawar and Mahendra Rajput and assistant sub-inspector Manish Bhagore.

On Saturday, three policemen were killed by animal poachers in Guna.

The opposition Congress attacked the ruling BJP, alleging that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated.

Senior Congress leader Dr Govind Singh, who was recently appointed as leader of the opposition in the state, accused the BJP government of failing to handle the law and order situation.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:13 PM IST