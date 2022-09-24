Dhar: Teachers in the dock for improper behaviour, suspended for misbehaving with girl students

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Additional commissioner of tribal affairs Supriya Bisen suspended a government girls' higher secondary school teacher for reporting on-duty in an inebriant condition and misbehaving with girl students.

Many of the school students levelled serious accusations against school teacher Charanjit Singh Moonga accusing him of obscene acts.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Bisen suspended him and attached him to Dahi village, while district collector Dr Pankaj Jain formed a four women officers investigation team under the chairmanship of sub-divisional magistrate Deepashree Gupta. WCD officer Bharati Dangi, district pension officer Bhagwati Kaag and additional commissioner of tribal affairs Supriya Bisen are the other members of the committee.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Moonga used to take advantage of any girl who fainted during the prayer.

A student reported this matter to the school principal and also told about it to a fellow hosteller and subsequently, the matter reached Bisen.

The department immediately suspended Moonga and attached him to Dahi village.

Hostel and school sources claimed that this act of the teacher was going on for the last eight days, but the school principal did not take it seriously and only issued notice to the teacher. They added that school principal Sunita Vijayvergiya was reluctant to take immediate action against Moonga and wanted to relieve him on Monday instead of immediately.