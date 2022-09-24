Dhar: District Cooperative Central Bank registers profit of Rs 339.82 L in 2021-22  

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The 97th annual general meeting of the District Cooperative Central Bank was held here in Dhar on Saturday.

Bank general manager presented the bank report which was approved by the members unanimously. The net profit of the bank for 2021-22 was Rs 339.82 lakhs. Presently the bank has four ATMs functioning in the district.

During the AGM, the facility of missed call alert was also duly launched by the bank administrator Parmand Godaria, deputy commissioner cooperatives and members expressed happiness over the above facility.

The programme was conducted by Deepak Shukla who also proposed the vote of thanks.

In the end, Parmanand Godaria, administrator cum deputy commissioner cooperative Dhar thanked all the members present. Planning development and establishment officer Mamta Shukla, in-charge accounts Rajendra Kumar Patil along with bank employees were present in the meeting.

Read Also Dhar: Sakhi centre helps woman to return to Chhindwara