Dhar: Sakhi centre helps woman to return to Chhindwara

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): One Stop Centre (Sakhi), Dhar has been able to safely send a woman from Chhindwara district who had mistakenly come to Dhar back to her native place where she is awaiting to reunite with her family.

The centre operated under the guidance of Women and Child Development Department district programme officer Subhash Jain recently received a case of a woman who had lost her way home. Shagun (mane changed) originally from village Ganjiwada of district-Chhindwara (MP) lost her way and reached Dhar. When she was resting at a temple in Kalamkhedi village, a resident informed sarpanch Ghanshyam about her, who tried to talk to her but without much success. He informed dial 100 who took her to the One Stop Centre (Sakhi), Dhar. Centre administrator Jyotsna Thakur and counsellor Chetna Rathore counselled the woman whereupon she told them that she is a resident of Chhindwara district. She had left for Hoshangabad for a Narmada Snan after which she sat in the wrong train and somehow came to Dhar. After that, efforts were made to trace the family of the woman. Now, Shagun has been safely handed over to One Stop Center (Sakhi) Chhindwara by caseworker Savita Girwal, Devisingh Banniya and female constable Santoshi Katare from Dhar. Soon she will be reunited with her family.

