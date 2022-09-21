Dhar: Liquor trader named in SDM assault case

Representational photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar police named liquor trader Rinku Bhatia in an assault case on Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Panwar of Dhar district.

Dhar superitendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh informed that police raided Rinku Bhatia's place in Indore on Tuesday, but he escaped. SP Singh said that a reward of Rs10k has been announced on him.

With the name of Rinku Bhatia, police named a total of 19 accused in the case so far. Police arrested seven of them, while search for remaining 12, including the main accused Sukhram is on.

The SP says that all the accused will be caught soon and Rinku Bhatia will have some role in the investigation. This is why those accused have been made visible.

On September 13, SDM Panwar, along with Bagh naib tehsildar raided the spot to catch a truck loaded with illegal liquor. While they were chasing the truck, some other miscreants pelted stones on the official vehicle. The liquor mafia attacked the administrative official and even attempted to kidnap the tehsildar, who was later let off after getting a beating.

After the incident, the police administration line attached Kukshi police station in-charge CB Singh and Nisarpur police station out-post for dereliction of duty. The administration also suspended SDM Panwarís gunman for not firing a single bullet during the incident.

During investigation, it was revealed that the main accused Sukhram involved in liquor business even after he was serving as a peon at a government school. He was suspended after his name cropped up in the case.

