Dhar: Teacher kills self at his house

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Government school teacher of Kukshi Higher Secondary Girls School Vasudev Patidar committed suicide at his residence at Talawadi on Monday night. He hanged himself to death.

Police station incharge Kamal Gehlot said Kukshi police reached his residence as soon as they received information about the suicide. The police are investigating the matter. The reason why he took the extreme step is not known. The police are investigating the case and have contacted his relatives. More details are awaited.