Bhopal: Police register case five months after municipal corporation driver committed suicide

Bhopal: A 25-year-old driver working with Bhopal Municipal Corporation committed suicide as he failed to get the loan he was promised by a person in August 2020.

Accused Prayag Saxena had taken Rs 20,000 from the deceased Ajay Dhamdheriya as loan. Dhamdheriya worked as driver in fire station of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). He needed loan for personal work. Saxena took him to a bank and asked him to deposit Rs 20,000 as facilitation fee in March 2020.

However, Ajay felt dejected when he did not get the loan and Saxena did not return his money. In August, Dhamdheriya ended his life and mentioned Saxena in a suicide note. Police had begun a probe into the incident. They registered the case against accused under Section 306 (abetting suicide) of IPC in this connection on Saturday.