Geeta and Babita Phogat's 17-year-old cousin Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing tournament final

Ritika Phogat, the 17-year-old cousin of Indian star wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat passed away recently. Reports indicate that she had taken her life after a wrestling match loss.

The teenage wrestler recently took part in a competition in Bharatpur's Lohagarh Stadium. According to reports, she had lost the final match on March 14 by a single point - a situation that appears to have become unbearable.

Reacting to the situation, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh dubbed it "terrible" news. "The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures," he noted.