Dhar: Talent Public School wins tourism quiz

According to information, the purpose of Madhya Pradesh tourism quiz based on tourist places, art culture, and geographical environment of the state is to increase awareness about it among the students as well as the general public.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A tourism quiz competition was organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department at District Headquarters on Saturday. Students of government and non-government schools of the district participated in this district-level tourism quiz.

Initially, the written examination of the students was taken in the first phase. An audio-visual multimedia quiz was organised involving six teams for the second round. Talent Public School, Dhar secured the first position in this competition.

The prizes were presented to the participants by sub-divisional revenue officer, Dhar Deepashree Gupta and principal of the School of Excellence Amita Bajpai. The winning team at the district level will represent the district at the state level event.

