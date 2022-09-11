Dhar Kisan Congress district executive dissolved

Congress | Photo: Freepik

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district executive committee of the Kisan Congress was dissolved after district Kisan Congress president Rajesh Panwar removed its block and mandal presidents with immediate effect.

Nonetheless, no major reason was cited behind the decision to dissolve the Congress executive committee. It could be seen as party homework/preparation ahead of state assembly elections. While dissolving the district Kisan executive committee, Panwar by one stroke has weeded out the party’s inactive office bearers who were seldom seen at Congress functions and agitations to raise voices to safeguard farmers' interests.

It was clarified that the new committee will be a vibrant force with hardworking members. A strong and effective opposition is the need of the hour to ensure that the elected government remains accountable. District Farmers Congress president Rajesh Panwar said that as per concurrence with State Kisan Congress president Dinesh Gurjar, all the block presidents, mandal presidents and district executive have been dissolved with immediate effects. Ahead of assembly elections, they have started identifying energetic farmers to be included in the new committee.

At the same time, active and hardworking members will be given opportunities at the block level. A new action plan based on the burning issues of farmers will be prepared.

Read Also MP: Vijeta Trivedi reappointed Dhar Mahila Congress president