MP: Vijeta Trivedi reappointed Dhar Mahila Congress president

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress reappointed Vijeta Trivedi as the president of its women’s wing (rural and urban) Mahila Congress, Dhar on Friday.

In a press release, all India Mahila Congress, national secretary, Netta D’souza, general secretary all India Mahila Congress & incharge Mahila Congress, Dr Onika Mehrotra and MP Congress president and former CM Kamalnath approved the proposal of reappointing Trivedi as the Mahila Congress president with immediate effect.

According to the recommendation of district president and former MLA Balmukund Singh Gautam, former MLA Surendra Singh, minorities department former state president Mujeeb Qureshi, Kukshi MLA Surendrasinh Baghel, Gandhwani MLA UmangSinghar, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal, Trivedi was reappointed both for rural as well as urban Mahila President.

On the new appointment, various Congress leaders such as Kamal Kishore Patidar, Bhim Singh Thukar, Kanhaiyalal Thakur, Surendra Singh Minda, Mahendra Singh Pipriman, Madhumohan Hirodkar besides other members of the Kisan Youth congress, NSUI, IT cell also extended warm wishes and greeted for upcoming challenges during tenure. The information was shared by district secretary Ashok Solanki.