Dhar: NCPCR officials inspect Special Newborn Care Units, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at Bhoj Hospital

They also inspected the Anganwadi centre of Kagdipura village. Along with this, they also visited the said villages' Government Secondary School and Kamla Nehru Girl hostel in Dhar district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 05:49 AM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development assistant director Bharti Dangi informed that, under the nutrition month, NCPCR officials inspected the arrangements of special newborn care units (SNCUs) Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) of Bhoj Hospital, Dhar. They also inspected the Anganwadi centre of Kagdipura village. Along with this, they also visited the said villages' Government Secondary School and Kamla Nehru Girl hostel in Dhar district.

NCPCR senior technical expert Shahista Shah and two NCPCR members are staying here in the district for three days with regard to the conduct of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) batch in the district. Notably, the batch is organised on September 8-9.

Later, a meeting was also organised in the new district panchayat auditorium to provide detailed guidelines by the NCPCR team to the volunteers of the NCPCR batch. Here, volunteers were guided about the ways to deliver excellent services.

