Indore: Police announce traffic diversion in city for Anant Chaturdashi procession

Indore: Police announce traffic diversion in city for Anant Chaturdashi procession

Indore Traffic Police issued a press note for the same on Thursday. The police briefed about the diverted roads and alternate routes which would be available during the hours of procession.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore traffic police has announced traffic diversions on Friday in view of Anant Chaturdashi procession to be taken out in the city. The vehicular movements on the roads connecting to Jhanki routes will be prohibited.

The following diversions will come into effect during the time of procession.

People moving towards railway station or Sarwate bus stand can travel through MR-4 towards Rajkumar Bridge via SGSITS side. Similarly, people moving towards Yeshwant Road Square from Jawahar Marg can commute from Saify Square via Hathipala.

The route from Bhagirathpura T to Bhandari Bridge, Regal Square to Shastri Bridge, Saify Square to Nandlalpura, Nagar Nigam Square to Chikmagalur Square and Rajkumar Bridge to DRP Square will be closed. Apart from Jhanki vehicles, all other vehicles will be prohibited in the procession. The traffic diversion and vehicle entry on the procession route will remain closed till the procession ends.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

