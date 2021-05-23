Dhar: Semi-nude farmers protest closure of government portal, end agitation after wheat weighing starts

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The angry farmers staged a sit-in in a semi-nude condition outside Tribal Cooperative Society office here on Saturday to protest frequent closure of state government portal, which prevented them for selling wheat. They began sit-in at 10 am on Saturday and raised slogan, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. They ended protest at 3 pm after SDM Bonder Singh Kalesh ordered manager to start wheat weighing process.

The farmers have been waiting for last 8 days to sell wheat, without any provisions for tea, breakfast due to lockdown. The portal functioned for three days and from Thursday night, it shut again.

Congress MLA Pratap Grewal reached the site as soon and spoke to farmers. He then discussed the matter with District Food and Procurement officer SK Mishra. The latter told the MLA that the portal has been shut from Bhopal and will start from Monday or Tuesday. He said they will buy wheat as soon as the portal starts.

When the farmers were staging demonstration, SDM Kalesh and SDOP Ram Singh Meda were busy at felicitation function of corona warriors in Rajod. They reached the spot at 1.45 pm to hold discussion with farmers.

SDM Kalesh told the Free Press that the problem of the farmers has resolved and the wheat weighing process has started. Once the portal starts, the information will be updated, he added. The society has purchased 43,672 quintals of wheat so far.