Dhar: Royal palanquin of Lord Dharnath to tour city on Monday

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The royal palanquin of lord Dharnath will tour the city on Monday. For this, preparations in the city and temple premises are being done to perfection, said Shri Dharma Sthan Rakshak Mandal president advocate Ajay Singh Thakur.

Ajay said that for the past few years, the devotees were not able to participate in the procession of Lord Shiva. Hence, keeping the faith of the devotees in the mind, the above event is going to be held in a grand manner.

According to tradition, the Lord will tour the city in a form of a portrait, placed in a beautiful palanquin which will be carried on the shoulders by young men of the Manjhi society under the guidance of Shri Dhareshwar Mahadev temple priests Shyam Dubey, Avinash Dubey, and Babli Dubey.

The procession will be started from the mentioned temple and will return to the same spot around noon after traversing the city. On this occasion, the collectors, SP and public representatives will also be present.