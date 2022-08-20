e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Property attachment order issued against district Cong president

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:24 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Cooperative department has issued a property attachment order through the tehsil court against Dhar Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam and his brothers for not depositing loan amount on time.

About five and a half hectares of land will be auctioned to recover the loan amount of Rs 2,95,77,010. Along with it, two concrete buildings located in Chiktyavad village of Dharmapuri tehsil will also be sold-off by the administration.

Reportedly, the Congress president including his brothers Om Prakash Gautam, Manoj Singh Gautam and Pradeep Kumar Bafna had taken a loan from Rajendra Suri Credit Co-operative Society, Rajgarh, and were not repaying the loan.

The cooperative itself was facing problems due to the loan defaulters as they were unable to repay their investors.

Subsequently, the cooperatives department had ordered the recovery of due loans. Against this order, Gautam brothers had brought a stay from the court. During the hearing in the High Court, Gautam brothers were asked to appeal in the divisional office of the cooperative department.

The Gautam brothers were ordered to deposit the amount in four instalments instead of paying it in lump sum. But the amount was never deposited. This led to the attachment order, informed tehsildar Vinod Rathod.

