Dhar: Paree Sanitary Pads initiative; 'champion for champions', goes bigger and wider on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Paree Sanitary Pads, a homegrown brand by Soothe Healthcare has been actively working towards pedestalising the issue of menstrual health of women in India. Continuing with the same promise of prioritising menstrual needs, the brand on Menstrual Hygiene Day increased its support for Female Police Officers under their initiative Paree #ChampionforChampions. Through this initiative, Paree collaborates with and salutes the real champions who work tirelessly for our safety with their heavy-duty performance.

As per data on police organisations compiled by the Bureau of Police Research & Development, only 10 per cent of the police force in the country is female and through this initiative Paree aims to reach out to approximately 20,000 female police personnel. As a brand, the aim is to support the working conditions of female police officers and at the same time highlight and improve their sanitisation needs.

This year on Menstrual Hygiene Day, Paree Sanitary Pads collaborated with female police departments of more than 50 cities to provide them with the right menstrual protection and promote the message of menstrual hygiene across the nation. In the state of Dhar, thousands of female officers have joined hands with the brand for the awareness drive.

With #ChampionForChampions, Paree salutes the officers for their service and contribution to the society that makes them true champions.