Dhar: Notice to two computer operators for negligence in poll work

Also, the oral orders of the nodal officer were not followed by the duo and both the employees were not even present at their official place of work.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
Representative Pic |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Due to negligence in election work, Dharampuri janpad CEO has issued notices to two computer operators. The administration has asked them to submit their reply within the next three days, otherwise, punitive action will be taken against both the employees.

According to the CEO, Alpesh Bhawsar and Azhar Khan have been engaged under the direction of the nodal officer Rameshwar Maheshwari of the Dharampuri council, but they were grossly negligent in doing important election work.

At the same time, many mistakes were made on the online portal IMS and the information of sarpanchs under the Chandavad cluster was uploaded without testing. Errors were made in software data 8A and 8 b and the application of the same person was registered twice. When the operator Azhar Khan was contacted, he said that he was out of headquarters, which is not allowed for people on poll duty.

