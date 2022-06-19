Dhar: 6 rebel candidates expelled from Congress for six years

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress Committee on Sunday expelled six party workers who are contesting as the rebel candidates in the district panchayat against the Congress candidates authorised by the District Congress Coordination Committee and the District Congress Committee for six years.

Those who were expelled include Jagdish Patel, Umarban janpad president contesting from Manawar Ward No 25, Rajuben Chauhan from Jahagirpura and contesting from Dharampuri Ward 28, Rohit Ratan Chauhan from Jahangirpura and contesting from Dharampuri Ward 28, Rohit Katara from Sarjapur and contesting from Dharampuri Ward 28, Padma Ninama from Nalchha and contesting from Dharampuri Ward 13 and Jagdish Barkheda from Nalchha and contesting from Dharampuri Ward 13.

District Congress spokesperson Ashok Solanki said that the Congress candidates from the above wards raised their complaints before state Congress president Kamal Nath, District Congress organisation in-charge Hemant Pal, and District Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam in which they said that even after the persuasion of Dhar District Congress Coordination Committee and District Congress Committee, all the rebel candidates are still contesting the polls against the candidate authorised by the Congress party.

Similarly, the State Congress Committee has also issued notices to 12 rebel candidates contesting in the district panchayat elections and directed them to work in support of the Congress candidate, otherwise, they would also be expelled from the party for 6 years.

