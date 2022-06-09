Dhar: Nalcha TI, SI line attached for demanding bribe to release youth

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh line attached Nalcha police station in-charge Rohit Kachawa and one sub-inspector who bashed a person black and blue and demanded money to release him from the police station.

SP Singh has ordered Dhamnod sub-divisional officer (police) to probe the matter. He said that prima facie Kachawa and sub-inspector seem to be at fault in the case and based on that, both of them have been line attached. Photos and videos have surfaced, and an investigation is going on.

Earlier, on June 6, a crime branch team detained Dharmendra Girwal, a resident of Kakalpura village for operating betting activities in Sodpurvillage under Nalcha block of Dhar district.

The crime branch team handed him over to Nalcha police station. Dharmendra and his family claimed that police beat him black and blue and he was later released after the police took money.

Later, Dharmendra’s family members narrated the entire incident to the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) members who in turn decided to stage a demonstration before the police station on Thursday.

JAYS president Antim Muzalda on Wednesday declared that they will protest against police brutality and demand action against those who are responsible for such inhumane acts.

Muzalda said that TI Rohit demanded Rs 50,000 from the tribal youth for releasing him, but later agreed on Rs 20,000. The police released him on Monday around 10 pm and threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident.

Muzalda said that he received the information about the incident on Wednesday morning, following which he tried to contact the TI but he could not be contacted.