Dhar: Backward Classes Morcha launches cleaning campaign under Seva-Sushasan-Gareeb Kalyan fortnight

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government is celebrating eight years of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. Due to this, Seva-Sushasan-Gareeb Kalyan fortnight is organised by the government from May 31 to June 15.

Under this, a cleanliness campaign was launched by the BJP Backward Classes Morcha on the call of its president Rajiv Yadav and district president Nilesh Rathore at the Manjusagar Talab's Ganpati Temple Ghat located at Naugaon. It was launched to make it pollution free and green.

During the occasion, various BJP leaders including Naresh Rajpurohit, BJP Mandal president Vipin Rathore, Nitesh Agarwal, media in-charge Sanjay Sharma, Morcha district General Secretary Sanjay Makwana and others conducted Shramdan.

The said programme was held on the occasion of World Environment Day. Here, senior leaders explained the importance of nature and encouraged people to clean their surroundings. They also urged people to plant more trees. Later, all present workers, supporters and leaders of the party pledged to keep the environment clean and green.