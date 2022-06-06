Dhar: District working committee meet held, focus on local body polls

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP held its district working committee meeting here at the BJP district office located in Dhar on Monday under the chairmanship of district president Rajiv Yadav. The meeting commenced with chief guests igniting lamps at the office.

During this, Rajiv Yadav said that a meeting of the Mandal working committee would be organised on June 7 at the Mandal level, while a meeting would be organised at the poll station level on June 10 given the upcoming three-tier Panchayat Elections.

Discussions would be held in several programs to be held to mark eight successful years of the Modi government. Remembrance day of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on June 23 and Yoga day on June 30 would be observed at booth level following the model code of conduct. Members were urged to listen to the prime minister’s address to the nation “Mann ki Baat” on June 26.

Meanwhile, cabinet minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, parliament member Chhatar Singh Darbar, former minister Ranjana Baghel, and state minister Jaideep Patel also addressed the working meeting.

During this event, top leaders like the minister of state Rajesh Aggarwal, former district president Prabhu Rathod, Anant Agarwal, Khemraj Patidar, Dilip Patondia, BJP leader Mahendra Singh Chachu and many other party workers were also present.

The event was successfully conducted by district vice president Ashish Goswami while district general secretary Prakash Dhakad proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.