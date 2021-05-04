Dhar: Manawar official withdraws order of deputing teachers at cremation grounds after facing flak from society

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The Manawar sub divisional officer has revoked orders in which government school teachers were put on duty at cremation grounds in Khalghat village panchayat and Dhamnod village panchayat in Dhar district. Manawar SDM Rahul Chouhan had passed an order to this effect on May 1.
Faced with criticism, SDM Chouhan withdrew his orders on Monday evening following the directives of Dhar district collector Alok Kumar Singh.
The SDM order had sparked outrage among teachers. Besides, several social organisations had condemned the SDM’s orders and lodged protest. They said why government has put teachers’ lives in danger without declaring them as corona warriors.
In a similar act, Sardarpur SDM Bondarsingh Kalesh has deployed government school teachers at Covid control room and at check posts in Rajgarh to check whether travellers entering district follow corona norms.
However, no decision has been taken to withdraw these duties. The teachers have demanded that they should be recognised as corona warriors to ensure financial security of their families.
