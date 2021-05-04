Dhar: Manawar official withdraws order of deputing teachers at cremation grounds after facing flak from society

The SDM order had sparked outrage among teachers. Besides, several social organisations had condemned the SDM’s orders and lodged protest. They said why government has put teachers’ lives in danger without declaring them as corona warriors.

In a similar act, Sardarpur SDM Bondarsingh Kalesh has deployed government school teachers at Covid control room and at check posts in Rajgarh to check whether travellers entering district follow corona norms.

However, no decision has been taken to withdraw these duties. The teachers have demanded that they should be recognised as corona warriors to ensure financial security of their families.