Now, teachers put on duty at cremation ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district to ensure Covid protocol

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government school teachers are assigned different tasks that include census, vaccination, awareness campaigns etc. Now, they have been put on duty at cremation ground in Khalghat village panchayat and Dhamnod village panchayat in Dhar district. The Manawar Sub Divisional Magistrate issued the directives on Saturday.
The block education officer of Dharampuri has been made nodal officer for this duty. As many as 8 teachers have been placed on duty at Khalghat cremation ground. These teachers will keep an eye round the clock to ensure proper cremation and last rites of people who have succumbed to Covid.
Their duty starts from 6 am and ends at 8 pm. District officials say that teachers have been deputed to keep a record of deaths and to ensure if Covid protocol is being followed during cremation.
Criticising the order, state representative of Shikshak Congress, Ashutosh Pandey, said that teachers are easy targets of government. “This duty should have been given to a panchayat official. Nevertheless, teachers are helping government to combat corona with all their might but they haven’t been included in corona warrior category, which is sad,” Pandey added.
