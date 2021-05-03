Now, teachers put on duty at cremation ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district to ensure Covid protocol

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government school teachers are assigned different tasks that include census, vaccination, awareness campaigns etc. Now, they have been put on duty at cremation ground in Khalghat village panchayat and Dhamnod village panchayat in Dhar district. The Manawar Sub Divisional Magistrate issued the directives on Saturday.

The block education officer of Dharampuri has been made nodal officer for this duty. As many as 8 teachers have been placed on duty at Khalghat cremation ground. These teachers will keep an eye round the clock to ensure proper cremation and last rites of people who have succumbed to Covid.