Dhar: Man scripts own kidnapping drama for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

Crime Scene Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A school director's son from Dhar has been arrested from Rajgarh village in the district for allegedly staging his own kidnapping and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his family. He wanted the money to repay his debt.

The accused has been identified as Varad Pandey, said Dhar TI Brijesh Kumar Malviya. On July 14, a school director named Vipin Pandey, a resident of Rajgarh village filed a complaint alleging that his son had gone missing and he received a phone call from an unknown person who demanded a ransom of rupees 10 lakhs in return of Varad's release.

Vipin added the accused has also made a call to his wife and area's councillor for the amount. The TI constituted a team to find Varad and with the help of technical surveillance, the police found that the calls to the complainant were made from an under-constructed school located at Mandi Road, Rajgarh.

On reaching the spot, Varad was discovered in the bathroom upstairs with his hands and feet tied. From there he was taken to the police station. The TI informed, initially Varad narrated his fake kidnapping story according to which three people had abducted him for money. Later, police found that he had bought a new SIM card, one day prior to his kidnapping and when confronted with this fact he accepted his crime. A case was prepared and he was presented to the court.