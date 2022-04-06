Dhar: Mahamandleshwar Uttam Swami receives grand welcome during Narmada parikrama

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Mahamandleshwar Uttam Swami along with other saints and seers who have undertaken Narmada parikrama padyatra, reached Brahamanpuri area near Mandav on Monday on the 143rd day.

Under the leadership of BJP district president Rajiv Yadav, various local representatives along with a large number of devotees reached and accorded a grand welcome to the saints.

On this occasion, former MP Savitri Thakur, district in-charge Shyam Bansal, District General Secretary Sunny Rin, former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, district vice president Naveen Bania and other members were also present.

It is to be noted that Uttam Swami had started the Parikramaí from Anwlighat 143 days ago. Around 200 saints and social workers have also participated in Yatra.

The younger brother of CM, Narendra Singh Chouhan and BJP veteran leader Tapan Bhoumik are also a part of the Yatra. Narmada Parikrama is the circumambulation of Narmada undertaken by pilgrims.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:12 PM IST