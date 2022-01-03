Dhar: Jabs to students in 15-18 age-group, 21% of target teenagers vaccinated on first days

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar received an overwhelming response to vaccination for teenagers aged between 15 and 18 years on Monday. Around 21% of beneficiaries were vaccinated with first dose of vaccine on the opening day of the vaccination.

According to information, Dhar administration and health department in coordination with school education department started vaccination of 1,42,912 beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years. Meanwhile, on the first day 31,200 teenagers received first dose.

Earlier, the vaccination programme was launched chief medical and health officer and civil surgeon Dr ML Malviya by administering first dose to 15-year-old Khushi Parmar a student of class 10th at Government Higher Secondary School No 4.

District immunisation officer Dr Sudhir Modi, RMO Dr Sanjay Joshi and others were present.

After vaccination, Khushi said that she was eagerly waiting for the vaccination and had come to the district hospital to get the vaccination done with her mother and uncle. Khushi added that she would attend regular classes throughout the day as the board exams were near.

With large number of teenagers thronging vaccination centres with their parents, health department made sufficient arrangements.

Children lack enthusiasm for jabs in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan: On the opening day, vaccination drive for teenagers received a lukewarm response in Pipalrawan village of Dhar. Only one-third of the daily fixed target of 1,056 kids reached centres for jab.

According to information, only 305 students out of total daily target of 1,056 received the jab. Many students blamed lack of information and awareness for the low response. However, officials are hopeful of enhanced response in next few days.

