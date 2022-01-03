Bhopal: First day of teen vaccination drive, 6,98,428 jabbed in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 6,98,428 teenagers were vaccinated by Monday evening in the state. The vaccination started at 8,923 session sites in state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan kicked off the drive at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School in Shivaji Nagar here on Monday. Sankul principals have been made nodal officer for supervision of vaccination process in 183 schools of Bhopal district.

In Bhopal, the administration planned to inoculate over 40,000 students from January 3-6 in 1,086 schools in the district. Bhopal district has 1.37 lakh teenagers.

In his address, Chouhan asked students to adhere to Covid protocol like wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and follow hand hygiene.

'We have plans to administer doses to 12 lakh children on Monday. The state had earlier set a record of 30 lakh doses in a single day. But, with children we can't be hasty. After covering school children, we will target school dropouts.' he said.

About 50 lakh teenagers will be vaccination by January 15. Madhya Pradesh Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla had earlier said that there are 36 lakh registered schoolchildren in 15-18 age group in the state.

Seven vaccination centres (session sites) have been set up at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School in Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal.

A girl student fainted at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal. ADM (Bhopal) Sandeep Karketa said, 'Girl fainted because of nervousness at Subhash School. She recovered soon as doctors' team rushed there for care. No such other case was reported from other vaccination centres.'

