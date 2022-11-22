Dhar: Cops intensify search operations

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Congress MLA from Gandhwani Umang Singhar was booked on rape charges, Dhar police intensified its search operation.

According to information, police teams from four police stations are engaged in the search operation.

City superintendent of police Devendra Singh Dhurve who is leading the search operation said the teams from Kotwali, Naugaon, Tirla and the Cyber Crime branch have been engaged in the work. The teams are preparing to raid Gandhwani, Indore and other possible locations of the MLA.

Before this, MLA Singhar put his side by releasing a video on Monday. Based on that, Cyber ??police is engaged in tracking the location from where the video was released.

SP sends letter to Home Ministry for arrest

Naugaon police have started an investigation into this matter after registering a case under various sections. Regarding the arrest of the MLA, the Naugaon police have also sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs through Dhar SP for information about this.

A letter has also been issued to the victim regarding her statement before the magistrate. After the report, now the MLA's wife will be called to Dhar soon. Statements will be recorded here once again.

If police sources are to be believed, due to the high-profile case, the action is being taken forward only under the supervision of the government. Along with this, the guidance of senior officers is also being taken regarding the ongoing investigation on every point related to the case.