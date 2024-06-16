Father's Day 2024: Evolving Roles Of Fathers As Transformed Men With Tender Hearts In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The definition of motherhood has always been constant - one filled with love, gentleness and tenderness but the definition of fatherhood seems to have taken a steep turn as we progress in the 21st century. Fathers in 2024 have different roles to play and experience a changed fatherhood than generations before. Just earning money and bringing in gifts is not sufficient to be a good father any more.

When a father refuses to help a mother out in the kitchen or doesn’t understand the difference between Elsa and Anna, it calls for a battle at home. Men growing into fatherhood experience and change their ways into becoming an ideal image of a man for their daughters and a role model for their sons. On this Father’s Day, enjoy some heart-warming tales shared by real-life fathers:

Read Also Best Places To Enjoy Refreshing Cold Coffee In Indore

Entrepreneur Shawez Shaikh with his wife Minaz and daughters Inayah and Naira |

Transformation comes in colours of 2 daughters

“I have experienced a profound transformation in respect and care for women, inspired by my experiences as a father of two daughters. "I initially hoped for a son.". "However, becoming a father to two little girls has been the most transformational experience of my life. When I leave the office, my thoughts turn to my daughters.

Every day, when I park my car and see my daughter eagerly waiting to welcome me with a hug, it reinforces the immense value of the bond we share. This daily ritual has not only brought me immense joy but also heightened my appreciation for the women in my life. My commitment to my daughters has translated into a broader respect and advocacy for women's rights and equality. I believe that by nurturing a caring and respectful environment we can collectively contribute to a more inclusive and supportive society." Shawez Shaikh Entrepreneur

Pradeep Markande with his granddaughter Parnika Chetan Bhadane |

A father’s definition is still ‘Strong’

“My grandfather is a real inspirational father. His name is Pradeep Markande. He is a retired bank officer. He lost his father at the age of 15 and completed his graduation by doing small jobs. Very good at studies, he was a distinction student. He came without any support from his village to Bombay (Mumbai), got job in a bank and really worked day and night to fulfil all dreams of his family. He is now living a good life because of his hard work and support of my granny. There have been many ups and downs in his journey till now. In the middle stage of life, he lost his job but stood firm gained another job and fulfilled all his responsibilities without a single complaint. He has set the ground for my father to be a father.”

Through the eyes of little Parnika Chetan Bhadane

Ankit Khandelwal and his wife Shweta with their daughters Mihika and Mishika |

Fatherhood transformed me… into a better person

“I welcomed into the world two precious daughters, Mihika and Mishika. Grappling with ongoing health challenges (IBS caused weakness and limitations), I questioned my capacity to be a good father. Yet, during the period when Mishika required NICU care for several days, my focus shifted. The responsibility of nurturing two lives overshadowed my health concerns, providing a profound perspective shift. Sitting outside the NICU, contemplating the essence of fatherhood, I came to understand that it transcends mere provision for a child's well-being—it encompasses the profound act of nurturing a life.

Upon Mishika's discharge from the hospital, I resolved to cultivate an environment where my daughters could thrive—where they could express, explore, and evolve freely. As we returned home, I penned my inaugural blog post about women, marking a transformation from a man unfamiliar with women's experiences to one advocating for them. Today, with over 90,000 women globally following my work, I attribute this trajectory to the influence of my two daughters. Fatherhood has taught me that life extends beyond oneself; it's about dedicating oneself to another's journey and finding fulfilment in their happiness..”

Ankit Khandelwal

Senior director of engineering in a software company

Anil Rai with daughter-in-law Timsi Rai |

Kick-it attitude must for dad’s even at 78!

“Fatherhood in 2024 is an endless task and while many fathers are doing a good job at adaption, I am surprised at my father-in-law’s transformation. He is 78 and loves technology. He understands and works towards more tech practices knowing that it is the only way to stay updated. Fathers and even grandfathers today need to be tech-savvy, open minded and basically be digitally daddy too. During a difficult phase in my life, he told me, "Stop sulking! Hit the sadness, throw it in the dustbin, kick it hard! Tell the sadness it can't do anything to you. You are much stronger and superior! So get up and smile!" That's the 21st-century attitude that dad’s learn and further teach their kids too.”

...in the words of Timsi Rai, an educationist.