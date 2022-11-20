MP: Cong takes out rally in Dhar in build-up to Bharat Jodo Yatra

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the entry of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, members of the Congress party took out a rally here in Dhar on Sunday. The aim of the Yatra is to maintain peace and harmony in the country, raising voice against the increasing hatred in the country, against the forces that break the country, and issues of national interest, such as rising unemployment, rising inflation and the basic problems of the common people. Hundreds of party workers along with many dignitaries participated in the rally which started from Rajwada situated Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru statue. After visiting various places in the town, the rally culminated at the Mahatma Gandhi statue, where party leaders garlanded the statue. State former president of the minority department, Mujeeb Qureshi stating the purpose of Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that it is against the increasing mutual hatred in the country, against the forces that break the country, and issues of national interest, such as increasing unemployment, increasing inflation, the problems of the common people. Former district panchayat president Manoj Singh Gautam said that the progress of the country needs an atmosphere of harmony so that everyone can take the country forward together, but at present, the politics of the state and the country is full of hatred. The issues of national interest are being widely ignored. Today rising inflation and rising unemployment are the basic problems facing the country. City Congress president Tony Chhabda, advocate NM Sharma, P M Hirwale, district women's Congress president Vijeta Trivedi and others also addressed on the occasion.

