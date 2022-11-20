e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDhar: Decent Academy players excel in cricket tournament

Dhar: Decent Academy players excel in cricket tournament

According to academy president Sachin Bafna, many players have also represented the Indore division and Madhya Pradesh in the junior age groups.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Decent Sports Academy have performed excellently in the Under-17, divisional-level girls' cricket competition. Players including Deveshi Kapil Yadav, and Samriddhi Dhannalal Barfa of Dhar played a major role in helping Indore division become the winner in a championship, organised in Mandsaur. There is an atmosphere of jubilation among the officials and all the players of the academy on this achievement of the girls. According to academy president Sachin Bafna, many players have also represented the Indore division and Madhya Pradesh in the junior age groups. He added, the academy never fails in providing facilities including night practice, refreshments, etc to a player. It’s a proud moment for him. Notably, this academy is affiliated with the Indore Divisional Cricket Association. On this achievement, coach Arun Yadav, vice president Kapil Aydav, and the entire academy team congratulated them.

Read Also
Dhar: Boxing championship begins
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: State's first PESA awareness conference held in Kukshi

MP: State's first PESA awareness conference held in Kukshi

Indore: Tulsi Nagar will be legalised once NOC from nazul received: Hardia

Indore: Tulsi Nagar will be legalised once NOC from nazul received: Hardia

Sendhwa: Forged birth certificates being made at MP Online kiosks

Sendhwa: Forged birth certificates being made at MP Online kiosks

MP: Open gym equipment gathering dust at Nalkheda municipal office

MP: Open gym equipment gathering dust at Nalkheda municipal office

Khargone: Canoe slalom to be part of Khelo India

Khargone: Canoe slalom to be part of Khelo India