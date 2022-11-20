Dhar: Decent Academy players excel in cricket tournament

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Decent Sports Academy have performed excellently in the Under-17, divisional-level girls' cricket competition. Players including Deveshi Kapil Yadav, and Samriddhi Dhannalal Barfa of Dhar played a major role in helping Indore division become the winner in a championship, organised in Mandsaur. There is an atmosphere of jubilation among the officials and all the players of the academy on this achievement of the girls. According to academy president Sachin Bafna, many players have also represented the Indore division and Madhya Pradesh in the junior age groups. He added, the academy never fails in providing facilities including night practice, refreshments, etc to a player. It’s a proud moment for him. Notably, this academy is affiliated with the Indore Divisional Cricket Association. On this achievement, coach Arun Yadav, vice president Kapil Aydav, and the entire academy team congratulated them.

