Dhar: Boxing championship begins

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
FP Photo
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day boxing championship has been inaugurated in Dhar Police Line Boxing Ring on Saturday. Reportedly, this is one of the first divisional-level boxing competitions to be played in the district. The successful arrangement of the programme has been completed with the endless efforts made by the superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, reserve inspector Arvind Dangi, and district sports officer Rajesh Shakya from the police department. A total of 142 players including 40 from Dhar, 54 from Indore, 20 from Jhabua, 10 from Ratlam, and others are participating in two categories, men and women in various weight categories. Selected players will participate in state-level competitions. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nileshwari Dabar, and Naresh Bhavsar from Sports Authority of India were also present at the function.

