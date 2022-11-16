Dhar: Meeting regarding ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ chaired

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting regarding the arrival of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was chaired by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former MLA Satyanarayan Patel at the district Congress office, 228 Silver Hills.

Addressing the meeting, the MLA said that the main aim of the rally is to exclude the problems of poverty, unemployment, rising inflation and farmers in the country.

Patel has also appealed to all the workers to maximally participate in the yatra. In the meeting, block party president Dr Zakir Patel, Tirla block president Krishna Patidar and others also expressed their view on the preparation.

After the meeting, a memorandum regarding the problem of villagers was also submitted by Congressmen to Dhar collector Priyank Mishra. On this occasion, many Congress office bearers of the district were present.

