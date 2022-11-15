Dhar: Congress pays homage to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers celebrated the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda on his 133rd birth anniversary here at the district Congress office located on Silverhill in Dhar district.

Similarly, district president Balmukund Singh Gautam paid tribute to Birsa Munda by offering flowers and garlanding the portrait of Birsa Munda. City president Jasbir Singh Tony Chhabda hailed the struggle of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal freedom fighter and folk hero who belonged to the Munda tribe of Jharkhand.

He spearheaded a tribal religious movement and devoted his life to creating a society based on equality and justice. On the occasion, Congress workers Rohit Kamdar, Manoj Chauhan, councillors Siddharth Bhuriya and Mohan Damor, janpad member representative Rahul Singar, Raj Vasuniya and other workers were present, informed district spokesperson Ashok Solanki.