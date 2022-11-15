Indore: City celebrates Tribal Pride Day remembering great contributions of Birsa Munda and Tantia Bhil

Members of the tribal community presented tribal dance at the event | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Tribal Development Forum celebrated Tribal Pride Day by organising various programs on Tuesday. During the program, commemorating the sacrifices of the tribal community in achieving India’s freedom, tribal leaders were remembered with respect and honour.

Speaking about the event, Rajesh Ngawar said, “Tribal community has always contributed to nation building. It has presented equal participation in preserving the original culture of the nation. The community always aims at developing the nation and preserving its ethic cultural significance.” Rajesh Ngawar is the head of Tribal Development Forum, Ratlam.

Ngawar also discussed the sacrificial life of Birsa Munda and Tantia Bhil. He said, “The heroes of the nation have not only sacrificed their life for independence but, also awakened the society about the conversions which aimed to end tribal culture.”

Convenor Radheshyam Jamle said that after the program, a ‘Gaurav Yatra’ was led from Lalbagh to the collector's office via Maharana Pratap Square. The yatra was welcomed by members of the community with much enthusiasm. A large number of tribal students, youth, men and women were present at the program.

Guru Singh Sabha president, Danveer Singh Chabra, Tribal Development Forum president Govind Singh Bhuria, coordinator Radheshyam Jamle, Madan Vaskel of Kalyan Ashram and Sonam Ninama of Child Welfare Committee were invited as the chief guests of the program.

