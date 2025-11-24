 Indore News: Cyber, Drone, Niche Tech To Determine Outcome Of Future Wars, Says Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi
Indore News: Cyber, Drone, Niche Tech To Determine Outcome Of Future Wars, Says Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi

Monday, November 24, 2025
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, Commandant of Army War College, welcomed senior military commanders, veterans, think tanks, academia, industry & participants on the first day of the seminar on doctrine and strategy being held at the Army War College.

He emphasised that the battlefield of 2035 will not resemble that of 1971 or 1999 but it will be shaped by cyber, space, orbital constellations, drone swarms & niche technologies.

He stated that China is restructuring its People's Liberation Army into a modern joint force, guided by its doctrine on intelligent warfare, while advances in hypersonic, artificial intelligence & space-based surveillance are altering the nature of conflict.

With reference to Pakistan, he commented that it continued with its fail-win strategy, seeking to offset India’s conventional superiority through proxies, hybrid warfare & tactical nuclear posturing.

From Uri to Pulwama & most recently Pahalgam, its reliance on terror as state policy remains unchanged. Reference was made to India’s response in Op Sindoor where it was demonstrated that it was possible to turn the tables on hybrid coercion through precision strikes, speed & strategic surprise.

Lt Gen Sahi summed up his address by affirming that Indian Army’s future leaders possessed the courage to innovate, adapt & fight against all odds while with clarity of vision, unity of purpose & the warrior ethos of its soldiers, the Indian Army will continue to remain the decisive instrument of national power today, in 2035 & beyond. 

