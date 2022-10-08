e-Paper Get App
Dhar: Congress discusses Bharat Jodo Yatra and Gandhi Chaupal

Party's district in charge Nirmal Mehta visited Dhar and took two separate meetings at district president Balmukund Singh Gautam's office and at Congress office situated on Dhar bus stand.

Updated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party on Friday held a discussion regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Gandhi Chaupal campaign in Dhar. Party's district in charge Nirmal Mehta visited Dhar and took two separate meetings at district president Balmukund Singh Gautam's office and at Congress office situated on Dhar bus stand. Here, Mehta encouraged party members and explained how to strengthen the party.

He added, through yatra and campaign, we will be able to connect citizens with patriotism. Gautam said, a route map is being prepared for the preparation of Yatra. Congress leader Bundela said that every Congressman should consider himself strong to strengthen the organisation. On this occasion, co-in-charge Rajesh Choubey, senior leader Mujeeb Qureshi, Pushpa Sharma, and others were also present. 

