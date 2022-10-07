Dhar: 3-day BJP office bearers’ training camp begins

Mandu / Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day training camp for state BJP office-bearers began here at historic Mandu village of Dhar district and it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president Vishnu Datt Sharma on Friday.

The camp will continue till Sunday. During the training camp, party leaders will deliberate with office-bearers including morcha presidents, district presidents, district in-charges, cell co-ordinators and the state co-ordinators of various departments of the party on various topics.

Addressing the inaugural session on the topic 'Divisive forces and discourse', state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said that in the country, the topic of discussion has changed. Our Central and state governments are setting new dimensions through development works. A sense of security has been created among the citizens of India. A strong government has created the discourse of a safe, strong and prosperous India, Sharma said.

Sharma questioned why the anti-social and anti-national forces are restless. Even today the divisive forces are working to break the country by raising the issues of casteism and religious animosity. In such a situation, it is the duty of our workers to discuss the development works of the government among the people and create a discussion of development among the society.

Sharma said that anti-national forces have been continuously creating such narratives in the society since independence, due to which the society gets confused. These same forces talked about a plebiscite in Kashmir, while these forces did not lag behind in defaming the army personnel by calling them rapists.

In the name of freedom of expression, these same leftists try to strengthen anti-India forces in JNU. Sharma added that the sole purpose of these divisive forces is to spread confusion in the society.

When the CAA was enacted to give citizenship of India to persecuted Hindus of Afghanistan and Pakistan, the anti-national forces served a lie by linking it to the NRC. In the second session, state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra spoke on the topic of 'Election Management'. The session was presided over by party state general secretary Harishankar Khatik and the session was conducted by state vice president Pankaj Joshi.

CM reaches Mandu by road

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Mandu by road from Dhar at around 12.30 pm on Friday. After this, the training programme of BJP began. According to information, the plan was changed at the last moment due to rain and bad weather. CM Chouhan reached the DRP line, Dhar, by copter, and from here left for Mandu by road. On reaching Dhar, the administrative officers and BJP ministers and officials welcomed him at the helipad.