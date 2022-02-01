Dhar: Collector Pankaj Jain directs officials to attain vaccination target

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Pankaj Jain held a review meeting with officials at collectorate on Monday.

At the meeting, he asked officers to conduct field inspection of beneficiaries of welfare schemes and prepare report. Besides, he asked SDMs to take appropriate action against encroachment on governmental land and remove illegal hoardings from public places.

He also ordered to prepare a district-wise list action plan for fluoride chemical infected villages and to identify the optional water source there. He directed officers to work in a mission mode to attain vaccination target, giving priority to people between 15 to18 years of age.

Jain directed to remove encroachments near schools in Dharampuri and Bakaner villages. He instructed to review cleanliness survey and gave necessary guidelines to CMOs. The officials concerned were asked to prevent sale of illicit liquor.

Besides, he ordered officials to resolve CM Helpline complaints on priority, to ensure supply of electricity in schools that lack it. Administrative officials including Chief Executive Officer of district panchayat L Meena were present.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:52 PM IST