Dhar: 3 persons booked for posting objectionable posts on social media

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked three persons for posting objectionable posts on social media in Tirla village of Dhar district on Thursday.

Tirla police station in charge Bhagchandra Tanwar said that the action was taken following a complaint filed by a woman. She claimed that the three accused Ankit Choudhary, Harsh Mukati and Narayan Mukati were residents of Tirla village and one of them approached her on social media.

They started a conversation with each other and after that two others also started chatting with her. Later, they started pressuring her to meet them. Fearing of something wrong, she decided to stop chatting with them.

One of them, Ankit Choudhary started blackmailing her and asked her to meet him at some deserted place. If she failed to fulfil his desire then he would circulate her morphed pictures on social media and also send the photos to her husband, she claimed.

She added that Ankit also demanded Rs 10,000 from her.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the trio under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, IT Act and arrested the accused.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:44 PM IST