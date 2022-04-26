Madhya Pradesh: Clear all dues of divyang teachers by April 28, says Dhar collector

Sardarpur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain expressed disappointment over the non-payment of dearness allowance to divyang teachers.

Dr Jain chaired the time-limit (TL) meeting held at the district headquarters on Monday evening. In addition to the dearness allowance, their disability allowance is still pending for the last year. Even HRA payment of around 11 months is also pending. During the meeting, Dr Jain ordered the department to present certificates of payment before April 28.

The collector directed the assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Supriya Bisen, to resolve the matter with immediate effect.

After the TL meeting, assistant commissioner Bisen issued an urgent order to all the block education officers, saying that the process of payment of disability allowance to the disabled teachers of the new teacher cadre should be done by April 28.

The dues of teachers who have not been paid the arrears of the seventh pay scale must be cleared before April 28 and the certificates of payment must be sent to the tribal affairs department by April 28 either through courier, WhatsApp or email.

Notably, Free Press had raised the issue of non-payment of their dues on April 17 after scores of teachers under the banner of Azad Teachers Association took up the issue with assistant commissioner Supriya Bisen and sought timely intervention and assurance of implementation of orders.

An office-bearer of the association had appraised the officer of the plight of teachers from Sardarpur tehsil and other blocks due to prolonged non-payment of dues. Irked over the sluggishness, teachers claimed that the attitude of the authorities amounts to disobedience of the order of the assistant commissioner and government.

Their disability allowance has not been paid even with the latest salary. In addition to that, several divyang teachers are still deprived of the second instalment of the seventh pay scale. They also demanded appropriate action against those who are responsible for their plight and hardships.

ALSO READ Indore: DHE selects 210 govt colleges for provisional accreditation from NAAC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:57 PM IST