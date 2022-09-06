Dhar: 243 retired teachers felicitated at “Teachers' Award Ceremony”

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 243 retired teachers were felicitated at the “Teachers Award Ceremony” organised by District Teacher’s Committee Dhar on the occasion of National Teacher’s Day on Monday.

The event commenced with the chief guest garlanding the statue of Goddess Saraswati and garlanded a portrait of the former president of India, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishanan.

Addressing the event, former union minister Vikram Verma highlighted the significance of the day and greeted all teachers. District collector Pankaj Jain expressed gratitude for organising the event to honour all the teachers, especially retired ones. He emphasised the importance of teaching which changes the lives of students forever for good. SP Aditya Pratap Singh, district education officer Mahendra Sharma also addressed the event.

Notably, the committee has been organising a teachers' felicitation ceremony for 38 years now. In these years, a total of 5,200 retired teachers have been felicitated. Furthermore, during the programme, 12 distinguished talents across districts were also felicitated.

Former union minister Vikram Verma, MP Chhatar Singh Durbar, Meda district panchayat's Sardar Singh, district collector Pankaj Jain, SP Aditya Pratap Singh, CEO district panchayat KL Meena, civic body president Parvat Singh Chauhan, district education officer Mahendra Sharma, assistant director (Tribal Affairs Department) Supriya Bisen, State Bank of India regional Manager Navin Chauhan, committee chairman Narayan Kuber Joshi among others were present as chief guest at the felicitation ceremony.

Read Also Dhar: Top general inspects Agniveer recruitment