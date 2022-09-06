Dhar: Top general inspects Agniveer recruitment

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Bharat area general commanding officer MK Das on Tuesday visited Dhar to see the ongoing recruitment of Agniveers in the district.

Das informed that thousands of candidates from 15 districts of Ujjain and Indore divisions are participating in the first Agniveer recruitment rally organised here under Recruitment Office Mhow. The recruitment rally is being conducted for Agniveer GD, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman and Agniveer Clerk male candidates.

Addressing media persons, Das said that about 60 thousand youth have come here to appear in the recruitment and we are examining all of them closely.

He said that there is enthusiasm among the youth towards the Army. He wished those who were selected for the next round and advised those who failed to get selected for the next round to prepare well for another chance

Praising the administration here, he said that we got a lot of support.

He said that about 6,000 aspirants were examined per day and around 250 of them are getting selected, after which they will have more fitness tests in Mhow. Officer added that recruitment is absolutely fair and aspirants should not be influenced by touts.

Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain, SP Aditya Pratap Singh met senior Army officers at the SAI stadium. Col Baljeet Singh was also present on the occasion.