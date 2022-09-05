Dhar: No student will study in dilapidated school building, says collector Pankaj Jain

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dr Pankaj Jain said that no student will have to study in dilapidated school buildings in the district.

He said this at the TL meeting held at the collectorate on Monday.

He instructed the school in-charges to make note of all the pending works in the schools. He said that in the case of furniture he will get it arranged through various sources.

He said that all the officers should redress the complaints of CM Helpline continuously.

He said that during the camps to be organised in the district on September 17, beneficiaries should be given the benefit of all schemes for which they are eligible. He said that special attention should be paid to construction of CM Rise Schools. He also asked officials to make a list of Anganwadis where there is a problem of power connection.

The collector said all SDMs should ensure that there is a separate pool for immersion of the lord Ganesh's idol made of POP in their area. The health department should ensure that all the basic facilities are there in all the health centres. District officers including chief executive officer, district panchayat, SKL Meena were also present on this occasion.