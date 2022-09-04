Dhar: Two camps to be held for people to take benefit of govt schemes, says collector

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting was held regarding welfare camps and the work being done by the administration in areas affected by heavy rains.

Addressing the meeting, collector Dr Pankaj Jain informed that under a special campaign, two camps are about to be organised at the gram panchayat and ward level. Through these camps, beneficiaries will be able to take advantage of different government schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Public Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said, no eligible beneficiaries should be deprived of benefits of governmental schemes in camps.

This campaign is being run for the betterment of common and poor people. Door-to-door surveys will be conducted before the camp to calculate the number of beneficiaries.

Similarly, Dr Chaudhary said that the work of Aayushman card will also be speeded up. Along with this, employment will be provided as the topmost priority. For this, a meeting of sarpanchs will be held at the gram panchayat level. He also reached the residence of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and had a word with the people living there.

District Panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, former CCB president Rajiv Yadav, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, and others were also present at the meeting.