Dhar: Self-defence training programme for girls at tourist places starts

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board inaugurated a self-protection training programme for girls at the local government Model Higher Secondary School under the joint aegis of UN Women and the Women and Child Development Department with a view of women safety at tourist places in the state. On this occasion, the special guest DSP Nileswari Davar said that the police and doctors save our lives, and that's why we give them the status of God. In the same manner, self-defence helps us to protect ourselves thus it can be said that self-defence makes us God for ourselves because through this training we learn how to protect ourselves.

Vasudha Vikas Sansthan director Gayatri Parihar said that under the project, the organisation and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board targets to provide free self-defence training to 900 girls residing around tourist places. In this sequence, a training programme has been started with 130 girls of Government Model School and 80 girls of the government hostel in two batches respectively. These girls will be trained by master trainer Kumkum Srivastava.

During the programme, a demonstration was also given to the girl students by the master trainer. Information about the free assistance and facilities available at One Stop Center was given by Jyotsna Thakur and counsellor Chetna Rathod. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by project package coordinator Pooja Kushwaha. About 200 participants including school students and teachers participated in the programme.