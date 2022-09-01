Dhar: Case of recovery of antique coins; labourers booked under Indian Treasure Trove Act

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of recovery of antique gold coins (ginni) during house excavation in Dhar, Kotwali police have registered a case against the labourers on the basis of a first information report.

Cases have been registered against the labourers under Sections 4 and 29 of the Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878. Based on this, now the police will conduct further investigation into the matter. Along with this, all gold ornaments including the coins will also be transferred to the state government and deposited in the Treasury Department.

The Kotwali police are waiting for the report of the Archaeological Department so that the case can be presented in court. The police have also taken information from experts regarding coins in this case.

