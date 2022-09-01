e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Case of recovery of antique coins; labourers booked under Indian Treasure Trove Act

Cases have been registered against the labourers under Sections 4 and 29 of the Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878. Based on this, now the police will conduct further investigation into the matter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the case of recovery of antique gold coins (ginni) during house excavation in Dhar, Kotwali police have registered a case against the labourers on the basis of a first information report.

Cases have been registered against the labourers under Sections 4 and 29 of the Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878. Based on this, now the police will conduct further investigation into the matter. Along with this, all gold ornaments including the coins will also be transferred to the state government and deposited in the Treasury Department.

The Kotwali police are waiting for the report of the Archaeological Department so that the case can be presented in court. The police have also taken information from experts regarding coins in this case.

Read Also
Most old coins found in Dhar belong to Victorian era
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDhar: Case of recovery of antique coins; labourers booked under Indian Treasure Trove Act

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Police arrests a gang of three for clicking obscene photos of women since 2019

Mumbai: Police arrests a gang of three for clicking obscene photos of women since 2019

Delhi: Old excise policy reverted, 350 govt-run liquor vends open

Delhi: Old excise policy reverted, 350 govt-run liquor vends open

Court permits witness statements of Elgaar case to be used in another naxal case

Court permits witness statements of Elgaar case to be used in another naxal case

Mumbai: Former CIC lodge complaint against sextortionist

Mumbai: Former CIC lodge complaint against sextortionist

Delhi: 271 new Covid cases, three deaths

Delhi: 271 new Covid cases, three deaths