Most old coins found in Dhar belong to Victorian era

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A majority of old coins found from the house belonging to Shivnarayan Rathore in Nalchha Darwaza locality of Dhar, have the names of Queen Victoria, Bahadur Shah, Raja Ram Singh of Jaipur inscribed on them while one coin is of Aurangzeb era and one coin is an old European coin.

The station in-charge Sameer Patidar said that action would be taken under the relevant section and a letter had been written to the Revenue Department.

The motorcycle bought by the accused by selling a coin has not been confiscated as yet nor has any action been taken against the goldsmith who had bought the coin.

The officials of the Central Museum are expected to visit the site from where the coins were recovered.

Police arrested 8 labourers in this case, although all eight have been granted bail and the district magistrate court will take further action in this case.

